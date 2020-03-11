MOI arrests 15 expats

The Ministry of the Interior announced that the North Security Department managed to arrest 15 defendants holding the nationality of an Asian country after they attempted to smuggle gold out of the country illegally by converting it to powder.

The Ministry of Interior said on its Twitter account that after completing the necessary procedures, the whereabouts of the defendants in different regions in which they commit these acts were searched, as they found the tools they use to convert gold into powder, in addition to cash and gold coins.

The accused and the seizures have been referred to the competent authorities to start their procedures in this regard, and the competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior appeal to the generous public the importance of joint cooperation with them, which would reduce the occurrence of such crimes by reporting them immediately to the competent authorities.