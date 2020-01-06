MOI arrests a gang in Qatar

The General Directorate of Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior seized a gang who tried to smuggle cocaine into Qatar.

The department in coordination with the Airport Security Department at the Ministry of Interior seized a foreign gang (two women and a man). They tried to smuggle 10-kilogram cocaine drug into the country.

Immediately after seizing the gang, the authorities took the necessary measures and referred them to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures followed in such cases.