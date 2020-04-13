MOI arrests for people due to a video

The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 4 Qataris for violating the decision to ban gatherings in public places after a video of them was published on social media.

She said through her Twitter account this evening: The competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior arrested 4 Qatari people, who violated the decision to prevent gatherings in public places, where the information was confirmed, after a video of them was spread in a wild area, on social media, and they were referred to the prosecution. Competent.

The Ministry of Interior called on citizens and residents to abide by the decisions issued to prevent gatherings for their own safety and that of others from spreading the Corona virus.