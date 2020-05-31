MOI stresses the need to follow these instructions

The Ministry of Interior has called for safety guidelines to be followed, including not to open anonymous links and to change the password periodically to prevent cybercrime, according to a tweet issued by the ministry on its official page.

Cyber security is considered a set of technical, organizational and administrative means that are used to prevent unauthorized use and misuse of exploitation and restore electronic information and communication and information systems that contain it in order to ensure the availability and continuity of the work of information systems and to enhance the protection, confidentiality and privacy of personal data and take all necessary measures to protect citizens and consumers from risks In cyberspace. Cyber security is a strategic weapon in the hands of governments and individuals, especially since cyber war has become an integral part of modern tactics of wars and interstate attacks.

The privacy of individuals, societies and countries is also threatened and its national security is at risk in light of the phenomenon of misuse of information resources and technologies. Therefore, experts stress the need for the international community to act by creating new institutions entrusted with it to protect the data flowing through the web.