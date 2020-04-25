MoI urges to drivers to follow this point

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged motorists to restrict themselves to two people in a private car, except for families, to maintain the physical distance to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Adherence to preventive measures to control the spread of #Covid_19 is a national and moral duty. Make sure to have no more than two individuals in your car except for families,” said MoI yesterday in a tweet on its social media account.

Ministries have been taking different measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 8,525 people so far.