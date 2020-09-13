MOI: vehicle owners must move their cars in this case

Guy_Cobb_Car_Accident_2010
In a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”, the Ministry of Interior called on vehicle owners to move their cars from the public road in the case of minor traffic accidents to the nearest service station so as not to obstruct traffic while recording the accident via the “Metrash 2” app.
The ministry said that failure to move the vehicle from the site of a minor accident causes obstruction to traffic and exposes the perpetrators to a traffic violation.