MOI: vehicle owners must move their cars in this case

Passengers will have to undergo a swab test The Ministry of Public Health has clarified that passengers coming from low-risk countries will have to undergo a swab test on the sixth day after arriving in Doha. It said that Ehteraz status will be yellow till they complete their seven-day quarantine and get a negative result in the swab test. These passengers are also required to undergo a seven day home quarantine upon arrival. If the result of a test done on the sixth day is positive, the traveller will be transferred to isolation, and if it is negative, the quarantine period ends