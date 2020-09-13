MOI: vehicle owners must move their cars in this case

Qatar Airways will operate 14 weekly flights to a European city
Qatar Airways announced that it will operate 14 weekly flights to Paris, and the airline said, "Paris is the city of light that everyone dreams of visiting enjoys its ancient museums, restaurants, classic shops and distinguished architecture, stressing that Paris is an ideal destination at all times, and in another context Qatar Airways announced the management of A daily trip to Istanbul, where you can enjoy a trip across the Bosphorus, roam the city center in Istanbul, taste delicious Turkish foods, or try many other activities. Qatar Airways also revealed
Passengers will have to undergo a swab test
The Ministry of Public Health has clarified that passengers coming from low-risk countries will have to undergo a swab test on the sixth day after arriving in Doha. It said that Ehteraz status will be yellow till they complete their seven-day quarantine and get a negative result in the swab test.
These passengers are also required to undergo a seven day home quarantine upon arrival. If the result of a test done on the sixth day is positive, the traveller will be transferred to isolation, and if it is negative, the quarantine period ends