(MOI) warns citizens and residents

Ministry of Interior (MOI) warned citizens and residents against fraudulent text messages stating that their bank card has been blocked and advised everyone to ignore such messages.

On its official twitter page, the Ministry encouraged recipients to immediately report the anonymous text to the Economic and Cyber Crime Department of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Citizens and residents of Qatar can report the scam text through the Metrash2 application or simply send an e-mail to the Economic and Cyber Crimes Department. They also encouraged citizens and residents to call the department’s hotline, 66815757 and telephone number, 2347444.

The Ministry emphasized its efforts in ensuring the cybersafety of its citizens and residents of Qatar.