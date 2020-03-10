MOI warns: Rumors will lead to courts 

Qatar World Cup matches to be postponed
FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ as follows:
Matches originally scheduled to take place during the international window of 23-31 March 2020 and 1-9 June 2020 are postponed to later dates
FIFA and the AFC will discuss further details of the postponed matches.
However, in order to support the member associations concerned, and provided that the safety of all individuals involved meets the required standards and that the member associations due to play each other mutually agree, the match(es) may still
Till when schools and universities will be closed?
Qatari officials announced the suspension of classes in public and private schools and universities for all students in the State of Qatar as of Tuesday, March 10, 2020, until further notice.
The suspension is within the efforts and measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to ensure the safety of students in all public and private educational institutions.
Officials also announced the suspension of nurseries in the country from Tuesday, March 10, 2020 until further notice in the interest of the safety of children and nursery workers.