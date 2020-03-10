MOI warns: Rumors will lead to courts

Ministry of Interior (MoI) has warned against circulating rumors or fake news on social media.

“Involvement in spreading or circulating rumors is a serious offense and may expose you to legal accountability,” MoI tweeted.

“The competent authorities will summon those who publish and circulate rumors and all legal measures will be taken against them,” they added.

As new coronavirus cases are being reported in the country, there have been instances of much fake news being spread on social media creating confusion among the public.