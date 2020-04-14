MoI warns about sanitizers

Leaving the hand sanitiser in the vehicle can be harmful, the Ministry of Interior said on its twitter account.

In a tweet the Ministry of Interior (MoI) wrote, for your safety, avoid leaving hand sanitizer or liquid steriliser in your car.

It added that it may cause a fire hazard in case of an extremely hot temperature.

Ministry of Interior has been issuing out advice to residents regarding their safety as the country takes preventive action against the coronavirus.

In a previous tweet it had also warned against overloading electrical extension by plugging in more appliances together, which could cause the socket to overheat and thus lead to fire.