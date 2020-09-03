Mondrian Doha launches new offers

Mondrian Doha, the distinctive destination of the world’s leading global hospitality company, SBA, announced the launch of the long-awaited new Friday brunch at Walima, the Qatari hospitality destination with a contemporary twist, starting Friday, August 28 and every Friday from the clock. 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm, Doha residents will have the opportunity to taste delicious oriental recipes with a modern twist and in an elegant atmosphere at the Doha feast. Guests can enjoy a unique brunch experience starting at just 195 Qatari riyals for the standard package, 325 Qatari riyals for the enhanced package, or 375 Qatari riyals for the enhanced package including drinks. All packages include dishes prepared with an artistic touch, including a selection of delicious cold and hot starters, food stations, and irresistible desserts.

The menu includes a selection of cold mezze dishes such as hummus, muhammara, mutabbal, beetroot, eggplant moutabal and locally spiced olive kiosk. The hot mezze collection also includes cheese chips, spinach pies, falafel, meat samosas, and tahini sauce, and Walima guests will also enjoy the original flavors of the region with delicious main dishes, such as the mixed grill platter, lamb gozi made with kofta kofta, Lebanese fatteh, chicken tawook, and lamb ribs. , Qouzi rice, grilled vegetables, and garlic sauce.

This offers a street feast brunch and a fattah station with a delicious combination of chicken fatteh, beef and eggplant fatteh, hummus fatteh, pine nuts and pomegranate. To end the experience, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a refreshing dessert of Oreo, made with Oreo cookies, pistachio ice cream, caramel sauce, crunchy biscuits and fresh berries.

The feast offers a variety of dining options, including special sessions that allow guests to enjoy very private dining experiences with a capacity of up to 6 guests. It also provides a feast with a number of artfully designed kiosks, as well as large tables for families. Guests can enjoy very authentic sessions. In the board an a la carte restaurant for two guests.

Guests must show the green health symbol on their precaution app upon entering the hotel, as well as the necessity to wear a muzzle when entering or leaving the restaurant, and there is a non-touching service for guests to order food from the menu, and a safe distance between the tables will be ensured and sterilized regularly With electrostatic sterilization sprayers, portable hand sanitizers will also be available on all tables.