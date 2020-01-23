Mother kills her 3 sons

In a horrific crime and a mother killed her 3 children, the US authorities arrested her.

Police in Phoenix, Arizona, found 3 dead children, ages 7 months, 2 years, and 3 years, after a police report that they had problems at home.

According to the CNN website, immediately after the arrest of the mother of the murdered children, 22-year-old Rachel Henry, had confessed to the crime.

When the police came to the crime scene, theغ received Henry, her husband, and a relative, while the children were killed in the living room.

All attempts to immediately aid the children failed, and they were declared dead at home.

The Phoenix police have not announced the method used by Henry to kill the children yet, nor the motive for the heinous crime.