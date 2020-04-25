Motorola has officially unveiled its two amazing mobiles

Motorola has officially unveiled its two new Edge models, which come with excellent cameras and support for 5G networks.

The first phone, “Motorola Edge +”, got a waterproof and dustproof body, equipped with a 6.7-inch “AMOLED” screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, curved from the sides and similar to the famous “NOTE” phones from Samsung, and equipped with a fingerprint sensor built into it.

According to the “ixbt” website, it is one of the most important technologies that this phone has obtained: the basic triple lens camera that came with a resolution of (108 + 16 + 8) megapixels, which was ranked among the best camera phones currently, as it came with a 25-megapixel front camera and the feature of recognizing Faces.

The second “Motorola Edge” phone came with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 hertz, and got a processor that supports fifth-generation cellular networks, but it provided 4/6 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded via external memory cards “MicroSD” type.

This phone has a very fast data processing speed thanks to the “Snapdragon 865” eight-core processor, 12 GB “LPDDR5” RAM, and the internal storage that came with a capacity of 256 GB.

It also got an excellent 5000 mAh battery with fast charging, two calling cards, a “USB-C” port, and an “NFC” e-payment chip.