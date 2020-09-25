Mowasalat to cease to service few of the bus stops

Mowasalat Qatar has announced that metrolink M110 operating from Legtaifiya Metro Station to The Pearl will cease to service few of the bus stops on the route.

The busstops which won’t be serviced are 66109 (Tower 9), 66111 (Medina Centrale), 66113 (Tower 24), and 66115 (Tower 27).

The decision is effective from September 24 until further notice.

Doha Metro opened the Legtaifiya station, which falls in between the Katara and Qatar University stations on the Red Line, on September 1 and is close to the Pearl-Qatar. It is also one of the interchange stations with Lusail Tram.

The free metrolink M110 connects the Pearl-Qatar to the Legtaifiya Station