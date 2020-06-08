Netflix soon on Ooredoo

Ooredoo has partnered with Netflix to bring the streaming service to Ooredoo TV and the new service will start from June 10.

“We’ve partnered with Netflix to bring the awesome streaming service to Qatar! Starting 10 June, you’ll be able to access a huge range of movies, TV series, children’s programmes and documentaries through Netflix,” Ooredoo Qatar tweeted.

“Under the Ooredoo and Netflix agreement, everyone will be able to watch Netflix content on Ooredoo TV .. and full details will be announced June 10,” Sabah bin Rabia Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo said.

“More details will be available with the launch on 10 June,