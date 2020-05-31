A new “dangerous” virus could wipe out half the world

An American scientist has warned that a virus likely to arise from chicken farms could make its corona counterpart just a “dwarf”, and it could destroy half the world if it is not caught quickly.

The British newspaper The Sun quoted biologist and food activist Michael Grager, that the close relationship between humans and animals makes it vulnerable to the worst types of epidemics, indicating that diseases that lie in chickens can almost eliminate the world.

Grager pointed out that the Coruna virus has spread around the world, such as forest fires, and killed more than 364 thousand people after it jumped to humans from bats.

He added that the spread of epidemics due to viruses transmitted from person to person is indisputable, indicating that “what matters to us is when will this happen?”

According to the British newspaper, Greger stressed in his new book, “How to survive a potential pandemic” that “as long as there are poultry, there will be epidemics. In the end, the victim may be we or she.”

Dr. Greger pointed out that during the outbreak of bird flu in Hong Kong in 1997, the government executed 1.3 million chickens to eliminate the virus. However, the virus has not been completely eradicated, as the epidemic broke out again between 2003 and 2009 outside of China.

He called on the American biologist to change the method of raising chickens to prevent the outbreak of the disease again in a dangerous way, noting that the collective farms in which chickens live in narrow spaces where even the wings of their wings can not flap and with the high ammonia level of their droppings – all this provides an appropriate environment for viruses.

He continued: “It may not be enough, as the viral link between chickens and humans must eventually be broken, and the more the number of animals caught in a small range, the more circulation of the virus in the lining of chicken lungs like a roulette wheel in gambling halls.