A new development on Coronavirus in Qatar

The Primary Health Care Cooperation (PHCC) announced that Al Gharaffa Health center and Um Slal health center will now be used as Test and Hold COVID-19 facility. This is with immediate effect staring from April 9, 2020.

Al Gharaffa test and hold Health center will operate 24 hours a day and Umm Slal test and hold center will operate 7am – 11pm.

All registered patients have been notified of the following:

For Al Gharaffa Health Centers, Well Baby and Obstetric Ultra sound appointments will now be rescheduled to Leabaib Health Centre. Walk in appointments patient can visit nearby health centers including Madinat Khalifa, Leabaib, Al Daayen and Qatar University health centers.

For Umm Slal Health center, Well Baby and Obstetric Ultra sound appointments will now be rescheduled at Qatar University Health Centre. Walk in appointments patients can visit nearby health centers including Madinat Khalifa, Leabaib, Al Daayen, Qatar University health centers.

All other clinics for both health centers may be rescheduled in coming months. To support managing this and to ensure safer access to primary care services, recently PHCC successfully launched the Community Call Centre, offering both Telephone & Virtual Consultation services to patients who need medical advice & consultation.

Patients who display mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can call 16000 and will be directed to a swabbing facility at a PHCC COVID-19 health center. This interim measure has been put in place to divert people away from hospitals and health center in a bid to curb the spread of the illness.

Individuals will be swabbed, and they will receive their results from a healthcare professional once the sample has been tested.

These two health centers bring the total of operating test and hold COVID-19 health centers managed by PHCC to 4, which includes Muaither and Rawdat Al Khail health centers.