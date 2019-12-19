A new mobile by Samsung for a cheap Price

Samsung is preparing in December to launch the Galaxy A01, with good specifications and a price that will not exceed $ 110.

Despite its cheap price, this phone will get a basic dual-lens (13 + 2) megapixel camera, with f / 2.2 and f / 2.4 lens slots to take good photos in low-light conditions, in addition to a 5-megapixel front camera that works with face recognition.

The screen of this phone will measure 5.7 inches, and the dimensions of “19.5: 9” and display resolution (720/1560) pixels.

The phone will run on an Android-10 operating system, a 3000 mAh battery, 6/8 GB RAM, and 16 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD external memory cards.