New offers from Fareej Al Sharq Hotel and Resort

The management of the health club at the Fareej Al Sharq Hotel and Resort confirmed that the latter recorded a great demand for its recreational facilities since the beginning of the year 2020, and in particular on its natural products that provide members and customers with exclusive, premium and high-quality treatments. The club’s treatments use high-quality technologies that are compatible with new technology and research developments, which maintain the youth of the skin and slow down the aging process, and clearly reduce the fine lines and wrinkles and restore the youth’s energy to the skin.

The club administration indicated that the latter launches monthly offers that include fitness, membership and recreational and health treatments, and that attracts a large number of families and individuals, especially Qatari citizens who are looking for sophistication, luxury and distinguished service, in addition to offers to sell sports products and clothes. The success of Al Sharq Spa is due to the standards it has distinguished in terms of updating treatments and launching distinguished offers for services and membership subscriptions, which contributed to raising the rates of works significantly during the current season.

The offers of the Freej Hotel Club east of Doha also include a number of treatments that contribute to relieving tension, which include the face and the body, in addition to the membership offer that encourages an increase in the number of members and provide more services in addition to offering health, fitness, and subscriptions for months or a year that offer discounts Up to 15% on all other treatments and products with access to spa facilities.