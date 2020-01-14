New restaurant opened in Qatar

Mexican food lovers in Doha are in for an “exciting experience” with the first-ever La Bodega Negra in the Middle East now open at The St Regis Doha.

La Bodega Negra’s menu features Mexican staples like baja crispy fish tacos and tuna tostadas, as well as specialities from the wood-fired grill such as giant grilled prawns with chipotle aioli and wagyu rib eye with chimichurri and esquites, according to a press statement.

With its Hacienda-style interiors, the restaurant has the warm atmosphere of a Mexican philanthropists’ home. Collectors’ art adorns the walls and it houses a casual yet up-scale living, dining and bar area that brings to mind an elaborately designed impresario’s home.

The restaurant itself is 92 covers, and an expansive, leafy garden terrace.

La Bodega Negra is located in key international locations, including New York and London, and will open an Ibiza outpost next year.

Guests can visit La Bodega Negra and “enjoy a superb culinary experience” from Sunday-Friday, when the restaurant is open from 6pm-11.30pm.

