A new shopping concept at Mall of Qatar

Attention: A WhatsApp message may destroy your phone Researchers at "Check Point" company for cybersecurity discovered a major bug in the WhatsApp application that allows sending a destructive group chat message that leads to a rapid and complete disruption of the application for all members of the group. This flaw causes users to uninstall the application and reinstall it on their devices for further use, and once reinstalled, the user will not be able to return to the group chat or access any of the group's chat records. The company advised users to download the latest version of the application to protect themselves.