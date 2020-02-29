New updates in Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways operates the most diverse fleet of all Big Three Gulf carriers.

Qatar Airways flies a whopping eight different aircraft families ‒ and that is not including freighters and different models of the same aircraft family.

“From 2024, our fleet will consist of Boeing 777s and 787s and Airbus A350s and A321s,” the group chief executive Akbar al-Baker revealed in May 2019. This means that Qatar Airways is planning to wave good-bye to its two A319s (already over 15 years old), 31 A320-200s (average age less than 10 years old) and 24 A330s (average age 11 years). The Airbus wide-bodies are expected to leave the fleet by 2022 and to be replaced by A350XWBs and 787s.

Qatar Airways’ A380s are also already approaching the middle years of their service, as the airline plans to retire them once they reach 10 years.

The average age of the superjumbos is currently just under 5 years, meaning that they are likely to leave the fleet around 2025.

What will step into the A380’s place is the upcoming Boeing 777X. The folding wings airplane is expected to enter the market in 2021. In addition, the airline also has a voluminous order for 50 Airbus A321neos ‒ the version it does not yet currently fly.

Qatar Airways is also due to expand its A350XWB and Boeing Dreamliner fleets. Having already received all 34 of its A350-900s from Airbus (and added five more aircraft on lease), the Gulf carrier is still awaiting deliveries for two-thirds of its A350-1000 order, Airbus order book shows.