New WhatsApp Features!

In the latest beta version available on the Google Play Store, the feature will allow users to search for images, videos, links, and GIFs within chat threads.

Other features that also arrive in WhatsApp Beta are the Always Mute feature.

This feature will allow users to forever mute a chat or group.

The previous option allowed users to temporarily mute a group or chat, but in the latest beta version, users can select “Always mute” options.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new expiration feature, which is available to beta testers, and will be dubbed the offer once.

The report stated that if the user sends media by selecting display options once, the recipient will only be able to see it once.

Once the recipient leaves the chat, a new bubble will appear informing the user that the photo has expired.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that allows users to set different backgrounds for different conversations.

Reports stated that users will now get the option to keep different backgrounds for various conversations.