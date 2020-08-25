Now job-seekers can search for jobs on Kawader

The National Employment Platform (Kawader) became available for job-seekers to log in, register and create CVs, the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has said.



The platform will display jobs available in Qatar in various sectors including government and private entities.

The platform aims to provide citizens with the opportunity to obtain jobs that suit their qualifications.

As a first stage, registration on the platform was open for citizens, who do not have jobs, to get nominated and look for jobs in the government and private sectors. In September 2020, they will be able to view and choose the suitable jobs.