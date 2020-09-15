Now order Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, the leading digital enabler in the transition to a 5G networked society, announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are now available to purchase from Ooredoo eShop and selected outlets.

Fans of Samsung will appreciate the latest Samsung Galaxy Note for its top-of-the-range hardware, including the improved S Pen which offers new features to control the phone remotely, and powerful Exynos 990 chip, up to 12GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of high-speed UFS 3.x storage with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The camera and gaming capacities alike offer users a superlative mobile experience, according to a statement.

Customers purchasing one or more Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G devices from the Ooredoo eShop and selected outlets will also be rewarded with up to 17,000 Nojoom Points.

Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari – director PR at Ooredoo – said: “Ooredoo is very excited to give all customers the opportunity to operate this best-of-breed handset and maximise their experience of the developing 5G digital ecosystem. The addition of a weighty Nojoom Points bonus to the package only further improves the deal.”

The local launch of this novel and powerful handset marks the latest in a series of highly successful collaborations between Ooredoo Qatar and Samsung, the statement added.