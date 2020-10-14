flag
General 

Officials caught a machine to forge the validity dates of products

admin

Al Sheehaniya Municipality has carried out an inspection campaign on the farms under its jurisdiction in co-operation with the Department of Agriculture Affairs and spotted a foodstuff storehouse where workers used to forge the validity dates of products.

In addition, the way of wrapping and packaging the food products was improper. A violation report was issued.