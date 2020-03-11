Officials caught Foreigner while entering to Qatar

Customs officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle hashish into the country. The passenger was trying to get the drugs into the country hidden inside his luggage.

The customs said that they seized 3kg and 19 grams of hashish from a traveler coming from an Asian country. During an inspection at the airport, hashish was found hidden inside the walls and the trolley rod of the suitcase.