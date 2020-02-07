Old Souq Al-Wakra Hotel launches a special offer

The old Souq Al-Wakra Hotel, the preferred haven in Al-Wakra, launched its special offer on accommodation in its council system, which is a number of rooms distributed around a roofed council that mimics the ancient heritage tents, to enjoy a unique experience and spend the most enjoyable times with family and friends and to escape from the workload.

Thanks to the open corridors and paths to the courtyards in the north and south sections of the hotel, 4 distinctive councils were created in each section, which allow guests to enjoy high-level hospitality services in a family atmosphere with distinction from the rooms distributed around the roofed council, so that it is the ideal solution for family meetings.

Through the Council’s offer, guests will be able to choose from three packages that suit their needs in terms of the number of rooms or services included in the offer such as a dinner buffet in one of the hotel’s restaurants, or an oriental dinner buffet next to the council, or a third option that includes an oriental grill dinner buffet or food The navy is next to the board.

The old Souq Al-Wakra Hotel is strategically located within the walls of the old Al-Wakra Market, which overlooks the shore of the Arabian Gulf, in addition to its rooms and wings, which feature classic straw roofs to reflect the element of making old traditional baskets that were made from the same materials used. All rooms are designed with utmost care to include colorful decorations that reflect the cheerful sea blue and earthy color that symbolizes desert sands inspired by the history of Al Wakra as a city famous for fishing and pearls.