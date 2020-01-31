phone
One Charger for all Mobiles!

 

In what could be considered the first official step on the path to achieving a long-awaited dream, even if it came from one continent, the European Parliament approved by a large majority, on Thursday, a decision that would force technology companies to use only one type of charger.

Legislators in the European Parliament want to provide a single charger that can be used by phones of various brands and types of devices.

