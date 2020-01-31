One Charger for all Mobiles!

Qatar Fuel opened stations 103
Qatar Fuel “Woqod” yesterday opened Sealine petrol station, raising its network of fixed and mobile petrol stations to 103.
New Sealine petrol station is spread over an area of 12,000 square meters and has three lanes with six dispensers for light vehicles, and one lane with two dispensers for heavy vehicles, which will serve Sealine and adjoining areas.
Sealine petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and includes Sidra convenience store, manual car wash, oil change and tire repair, in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for both light vehicles and heavy vehicles.
Petrol and diesel prices for February 2020
Qatar Petroleum (QP) today announced the petrol and diesel prices for February.
QP has reduced the price for super grade petrol while keeping premium the same as in January.
Diesel will cost 5 dirhams more in February.
The price list on QP website showed that premium grade petrol will cost QR1.75 per litre in February and Super will be available for QR1.85 per litre, 5 dirhams less than January.
Diesel is priced at QR1.90 per litre, 5 dirhams more than January. It was not changed for the last five months.