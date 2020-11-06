Online activity in Qatar  

A crime in an Indian hospital
A crime in an Indian hospital
A 20-year-old female sick Indian was gang-raped inside a hospital in India by a doctor and other medical staff.
According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail", this incident took place in the private hospital in Manganpur, Uttar Pradesh, shortly before the death of the young woman.
The "Daily Mail" revealed that the young woman was transferred from Kochraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh to the private hospital due to fever and stomach pain, and she informed her family of the assault. After that, the father informed the hospital administration about what had happened, but the latter
Indian Airlines Vistara will start flying to Qatar on this date
Indian Airlines Vistara will start flying to Qatar on this date
Indian Airlines Vistara will start flying to Qatar from India from November 19. The full-service airline, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore airlines, said that they will start flying to Doha from Indian capital Delhi.
As per Vistara website the flights will leave Delhi at 20:00 and will arrive in Doha 21:45 on Thursdays and Sundays and return from Doha at 22:45 and will reach Delhi on Thursdays and Sundays. The airline said that schedule is valid from November 19 till December 31. (Schedule is subject to regulatory approval.