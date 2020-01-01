Oooredoo announced the 2020 offer

Ooredoo has announced special New Year 2020 offers for new and existing Shahry and Qatarna customers.

Both new customers signing up for a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G pack, and existing customers upgrading to a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G pack, can choose an add-on pack either extra data, local minutes, or international minutes, depending on the pack free for three months.

New customers signing up for a Shahry 5G Pack will have the choice of the Data Pack 30, the Local Pack 30, or the International Pack 30 for three months free.

They can enjoy from 2GB to 5GB extra data, 300 to 1,000 local minutes or 25 to 100 international minutes extra free per month.

New Qatarna customers will get Data Pack 50 or International Pack 50 free for three months, giving them from 20GB up to 30GB data or 500 to 1000 international minutes extra free per month.

Offers for new customers must be activated in any Ooredoo shop. Existing Shahry customers who upgrade to a new Shahry 5G pack will get the Data Pack 30, normally priced at QR30, free for three months, giving them from 2GB to 10GB data extra per month.

Existing Qatarna customers who upgrade to a new Qatarna 5G Pack will get the Data Pack 50, priced at QR50 per month, free for three months, giving them from 20GB to 30GB data extra absolutely free. Offers for existing customers will be activated automatically once the upgrade is processed.

The New Year 2020 promotion runs until January 4, 2020.