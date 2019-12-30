Ooredoo a new prepaid SIM card package

Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator, announced a simplified prepaid SIM card package specially designed for visitors to Qatar.

The new, simplified Ooredoo Visitor SIM enables visitors to stay in touch with family and friends back home, as well as stay connected to the Ooredoo Supernet within Qatar, with an easy-to-use package that includes local and international calls, and local data.

The Ooredoo Visitor SIM costs just QR35 (US$9.67) and includes 250MB data, 25 local minutes and 25 international minutes. Initial line validity is 30 days, with allowances valid for 7 days from date of activation.

Or, visitors can choose the Mobile Broadband option at QR300 (US$82.87) and get 40GB local data valid for 30 days and a My-Fi device absolutely FREE.

The Ooredoo Visitor SIM is available for purchase at the following locations at Hamad International Airport;

• QDF shop in Baggage collection area

• 24/7 Shop in Arrival Area

• Ooredoo Kiosk in Arrival area

