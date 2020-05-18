Ooredoo announced a new feature

Ooredoo announced a new feature in its widespread financial services. Through this feature, users will be able to register family and domestic workers in Ooredoo Financial services using the main user wallet, by creating their own sub-mobile wallets within the limit allocated to the main user wallet, and benefit from Ooredoo financial services with the same speed, ease, and efficiency.

With the new feature, any family member with a minimum age of 8 years for Qataris and a minimum of 18 years for non-Qataris, and any of the domestic workers who work with a mobile number registered under the identity card of the main wallet holder, will be able to obtain their own sub-mobile wallet, and they can act independently, thus enabling them to access the wide range of services that Ooredoo Financial Services provides safely while they are in their homes.

Family members or home workers can apply for a sub-mobile wallet using the “Register” option in the Ooredoo Money Financial Services app, at which point the owner of the main wallet will be asked to approve the request. Alternatively, the sub-wallet can be created by the master of the main wallet by using the “sub-wallet” option in the application, entering the ID card number and uploading a copy of the personal card of the sub-wallet owner.

The master wallet owner will be able to set transaction limits for all of his sub-portfolios, so that part of the boundary for the main portfolio is allocated to the sub-portfolios, and the sub-wallet limits can be changed at any time via the Ooredoo Money financial services application.

Upon completion of setting up the sub-wallets, the owners of those wallets will be able to use them as separate wallets and enjoy the same services that the main mobile wallet user enjoys through Ooredoo’s financial wallet, including transferring funds, mobilizing the balance of mobile numbers, filling the balance internationally, and paying bills, Book movie tickets, and much more.

Commenting on providing this new feature, Sabah Rabiaa Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo Qatar said: “We realize that many of our customers need to use Ooredoo financial services, especially in such exceptional circumstances, including family members and domestic workers. These customers have access to all the Ooredoo financial services enjoyed by the users of the main mobile wallets, which means that they can perform a number of daily tasks digitally and quickly through the application of Ooredoo Money for financial services, and this is an important development especially in these circumstances in which we have to bugs To keep our society safe, and we are proud to help our customers in these circumstances. ”