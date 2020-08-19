Ooredoo announced the opening of a new Center

Ooredoo announced the opening of the new Ooredoo Express Center in Ruwais in the North Region, expanding its network of sales and customer service centers spread across Qatar. The new center is located on Al-Arish Street within the Telegraph Exhibition for Communications, and the opening comes to enhance communication with customers and meet all their needs related to telecommunications services, as it will provide all the services that customers need, including subscribing to new packages, recharging the balance, and subscribing to communication services, home entertainment, devices and others, and the center also includes a corner for new devices through which customers can experience the latest mobile devices and get them with distinct discounts, and about the opening of the new center Sabah Rabia Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo, said: “We are pleased with the opening of our new center to serve our valued customers in the North. By opening new sales centers, we seek to provide multiple options for customers to meet their needs and facilitate their communication with us. For more information about Ooredoo Centers The spread in Qatar, especially with the reduction of restrictions imposed to confront the Covid-19 virus and the desire of customers to personally attend centers We hope that this step will gain the approval of our customers in the North and that they will honor us by visiting it soon, and the new center receives clients during the weekdays from 9 am to 1 pm, and from 4 pm to 10 pm, and on Fridays, the center will receive clients from 2 pm to 10 pm.