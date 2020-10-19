Ooredoo announces a free of charge service

Ooredoo has announced that customers can now purchase Data SIM cards via the Ooredoo eShop and have them delivered direct to their doorstep free of charge.

Customers can choose the Data SIM 5G plan that best suits their needs, whether S, M, L, XL or MAX, with plans starting from QR100 per month, and enjoy free home delivery, enabling them to shop from the safety of their homes, the company has said in a statement.

Customers ordering their Data SIM via the Ooredoo eShop and signing up for a Data SIM 5G S or M plan will not only get their Data SIM delivered to their doorstep free of charge, but they will also get their data allowance doubled for three months, the statement noted.

The new promotion is valid for Data SIMs ordered via the eShop with Data SIM 5G S or M plans, and is available until November 23.

Customers can subscribe to Data SIM packs at http://ore.do/data-sim.