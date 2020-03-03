Ooredoo announces March offers

Ooredoo has announced a host of offers throughout March for members of its loyalty programme, Nojoom, in honour of women everywhere.

The company has created a programme of offers for its members that are valid until March 31, including double Nojoom points and exclusive discounts with some of its network partners.



Nojoom members can look forward to double Nojoom points at jewellery and perfume stores, as well as discounts of up to 60% at a range of leisure, lifestyle and dining outlets.

To get their double points, members simply need to let staff at their chosen outlet know that they are Nojoom members and provide their QID or mobile number.

To get the exclusive discounts, they will need to show staff proof of their membership via the Ooredoo App.