Ooredoo: Free Data in celebration of National Day

Ooredoo is commemorating Qatar’s historic National Day 2019 with an extensive celebration including special offers, promotions, exciting activities and much more.

Fans of trivia will love the daily Qatar National Day Quiz, which sees a question being posted daily on the Ooredoo App between December 15 and 18. Customers will get one chance to answer the question correctly each day in order to get 500MB data free or, if they already have unlimited data, 500 Nojoom points free.

Free data is also on offer with the photo competition on December 18; customers must take a picture of the special Qatar National Day promotional images on display using their Ooredoo App, and they’ll get 500MB data absolutely free or, if they already have unlimited data, 500 Nojoom points free.

Customers looking to buy a new device can take advantage of special lower prices on the iPhone 11 Pro range, in honour of Qatar National Day 2019, with a host of extra benefits.

Prices for the iPhone 11 Pro starting at QR4,049 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at QR4,459, and customers will also get 18GB data absolutely free, along with a free one-year subscription to Apple TV Plus, a beIN Connect subscription and a 35% discount voucher for Clear Coat smartphone protection.

A host of exciting celebrations will also be going on at Katara – the Cultural Village where Ooredoo is sponsoring events such as the laser light show.