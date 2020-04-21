Ooredoo has announced an exciting promotions

Ooredoo has announced an exciting promotion for new Shahry 5G and Qatarna 5G customers subscribing via the Ooredoo eShop, helping them to still access great deals while staying safe at home.

This is in line with its #StayHomeWithOoredoo campaign to promote public safety amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Ooredoo stated in a statement.

New Shahry 5G and Qatarna 5G customers subscribing via the eShop will get twice the data and twice the international minutes for six months, so they can access all the benefits of the new plans without having to leave home.

New customers will get up to 900Gb free data and up to 600 international minutes absolutely free, depending on the plan they choose, when they sign up for a new subscription via the eShop.