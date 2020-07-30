Ooredoo has announced its Eid offer

Ooredoo has announced that its customers can use the easy transfer service via the Ooredoo app to send the balance or data as a holiday to family and friends during the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and prepaid and postpaid customers will be able to send the balance to family and friends via the easy transfer service, using their account balances or by choosing to add the balance amount Sender to their monthly bills, and customers can send one of the recharge options, including the Hala balance, data balance, Flexi cards, Hala smart cards, or “international” credit for a fee of QR 1 transfer fee.

All customers have to do is enter the Ooredoo app, choose the easy transfer option and start sending holiday gifts, and about making this service available to customers, said Sabah Rabia Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations Department in Ooredoo: “We are happy to provide this service to our customers during the Eid, because we realize The importance of our customers staying in touch with their friends and loved ones on such a special occasion, and we are always keen on simplifying procedures on our customers through their use of our various digital channels. And with our continued commitment to social divergence, this service will contribute to bringing distances between members of society and introducing joy and pleasure into Souls by exchanging holiday gifts. ”

Ooredoo Eid

Ooredoo has announced the launch of the “Ooredoo Eidia” show on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, and with “Eoredoo Eidia” the company’s customers will be able to obtain many gifts such as digital services, discount vouchers and many more. The offer will continue from July 30 to August 3, 2020, and to obtain gifts, each What customers have to do is enter the Ooredoo app and choose the “Ooredoo Holiday” icon, then choose one of the three cards and delete them to identify the gift. Each customer can participate once per day and receive a gift every time.

And on the “Ooredoo Eidia” show, Sabah Rabia Rabih Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations Department at Ooredoo said: “We are always keen on the satisfaction of our valued customers through various ways, so we are pleased to offer them this special offer in celebration of Eid Al-Adha. We strive to provide the best value for customers in exchange for What they pay, and we are confident that the gifts we give them through “Ooredoo Eid” will love them and help them to stay in touch with family and friends. We wish everyone good health and wellness, and may you be his sticks. “