Ooredoo is getting the Folding Mobile to Qatar

Ooredoo has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, the smartphone innovator’s latest flagship, can now be purchased by members of its Qatar customer base via its online e-shop.

Comprising enhanced refinements and brand-new foldable features based on customer feedback and recommendations, the device combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the screen size of a tablet. Customers purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Ooredoo, when available, can look forward to a raft of great offers; Buds Live and 1 year of Samsung Care+, and double Nojoom Points for every QR1 spent on their purchase.

Stocks are limited for the free Buds Live and the offer will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

The new smartphone is available in two new colour options – Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s 6.2-inch cover screen features Infinity-O Display and 7.6-inch main screen.

The main screen features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to provide smoother scrolling and an enhanced gameplay experience, adaptive refresh rates ranging from 11 to 120Hz simultaneously maximise performance and ensure the battery is saved while using particular apps.

More details are available from www.oredoo.qa or www.samsung.com