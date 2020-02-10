Ooredoo launches exciting promotions on Sport Day

Ooredoo has announced that it is set to celebrate the 2020 National Sport Day with an active day out at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park and a host of “exciting promotions”.

The telecom leader will be offering a wide range of activities at the park from 8am until 5pm on February 11. More than 45 activities suitable for all ages and abilities will be available – from handball, volleyball and basketball to martial arts and more, the company has said in a statement.

There will also be group activities on the main stage, including aerobics, boot camp and a host of other “exciting activities” for the entire family.

Customers can also make the most of special promotions in honour of the day. The latest version of the Ooredoo app will be required, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

* The 2020 National Sport Day Quiz: there will be a new question every day from today until February 11, and all customers need to do to be in with a chance to win a smart watch or a QR2,000 voucher for Sports Corner is to get the question right. There will be two winners each day.

* Walk to win: customers can track steps with the Ooredoo App and reach 10,000 to get 2,020MB data for free, and a QR69 voucher to be used at Sports Corner on a spend of QR299 in one transaction.

* Visit MIA Park: the special 2020 National Sport Day barcode is hidden at MIA Park. Customers can find it and scan it to receive 500 Nojoom points for free.

* If customers take part in all three promotions, they will get an extra 500 Nojoom points for free. Customers who are not already Nojoom members can enrol online or via the Ooredoo App. The winners of the 2020 National Sport Day Quiz will be announced on February 12.