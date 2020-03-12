Ooredoo launches special recharge cards

Ooredoo has launched a special range of recharge cards featuring designs by prize-winning female artists from Girls Creativity Centre.

To recognise the talents of prize-winning female artists from the Girls Creativity Centre, and in line with the company’s commitment to supporting art within local communities, Ooredoo created a special batch of Hala recharge cards featuring artworks from local female artists participating in competitions at the centre.

Their artworks can be seen on Hala 20, 30, 50, 100, and 200 recharges, now available in grocery stores and supermarkets.