Ooredoo launches the 20% promotion

Ooredoo announced a promotion for new customers when they sign up for new Shahry and Qatarna 5G plans via the Ooredoo eShop.

In order to encourage customers to experience just how quick, easy and efficient it is to use its digital channels, and further support the #StayHomeWithOoredoo campaign, Ooredoo is offering all new customers who sign up to a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G plan via the eShop an amazing 20 percent off the regular monthly plan price for six months.



The promotion, which will run until July 23, 2020, is valid for all new Shahry and Qatarna 5G packs and means new customers signing up for a new Shahry 5G S pack will pay just QR88 per month instead of the regular price of QR110, while customers choosing a Shahry 5G XL pack will pay QR220 instead of QR275. Customers opting for Qatarna 5G Silver will pay QR304 per month instead of QR380, and new Qatarna 5G Platinum packs will cost just QR680 per month instead of QR850.



Both new Shahry 5G and Qatarna 5G plans will come with entertainment and lifestyle benefits; Shahry customers can choose one subscription from Starz Play and ErosNow, as well as Urban Point, while Qatarna customers can choose from beIN Connect, Starz Play and Urban Point. Customers can also access Netflix via their smartphones and have their Netflix subscriptions added to their Ooredoo bills.

