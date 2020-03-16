Ooredoo offers Free Data due to Corona

Ooredoo has announced its #StayHomeWithOoredoo campaign, featuring a number of offers designed to support customers during the ongoing global Covid-19 outbreak.

Ooredoo said it is offering its customers extra data, faster Internet speeds and free Mobile Money remittances.

Ooredoo is offering extra data free to its prepaid and postpaid customers, while those with Ooredoo home Internet can expect faster speeds at no extra cost.

Mobile Money customers will also be able to send remittances home for free.

New and existing Qatarna 5G, Shahry 5G and Data SIM 5G customers will get double their data, with the free data being given automatically, while prepaid customers recharging with Hala Data and Flexi will get double their data when using the Ooredoo App to recharge.

Customers with Ooredoo ONE connections will get double their Internet speed at no extra cost, as well as free access to the Kids/Family package on Ooredoo tv.

All free data, faster Internet and free entertainment offers are valid from March 15 until April 15.

Also, customers using Mobile Money to send remittances home will get their transactions for free – with fees being given as cashback – for all remittances sent from March 15 to 31.

Customers can get in touch via WhatsApp on 4414 4414, via Live Chat on the Ooredoo App and by calling 111.