Ooredoo offers its new promotions

Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator has announced a new promotion for its customers on the Ooredoo App until the end of November 2020.

Ooredoo Treats offers customers the opportunity to open up and redeem a Treat each time they log in to the Ooredoo App. Treats include discounts and offers from a wide range of partners on the awesome Nojoom network, as well as free trials of great entertainment channels.

Once customers have opened and redeemed their Treat for the day, they can use their Nojoom Points to buy more; 100 Nojoom Points for a regular Treat and 200 Nojoom Points for a Special Treat.

Customers who are not yet members of the Nojoom reward programme can join via ooredoo.qa. Customers who are not Nojoom members will be able to take part in the promotion, but will need to join the Nojoom programme to be able to buy extra Treats.