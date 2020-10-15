Ooredoo Qatar offers a service for some customers

Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of a new campaign for its prepaid Hala customers, offering health benefits with recharges made via the Ooredoo App.

With the new ‘Hala We Care’ promotion, Hala customers can now protect their health each time they recharge their Hala via the Ooredoo App. They will get QR400 of health benefits with every App recharge of QR100 or more.

The new promotion means if Hala customers are hospitalised for two nights or more within 30 days of recharging their Hala with at least QR100 via the Ooredoo App, they can claim a sum of QR400.

Customers will be able to benefit from this offer during the 30-day period following each recharge, and each time they recharge with QR100 or more via the Ooredoo App they will be entitled to the benefit again for a new 30-day period. A maximum of four concurrent health benefits can be active and QR1,600 can be claimed.

For more information or terms and conditions, customers can visit https://www.ooredoo.qa/portal/OoredooQatar/hala-we-care.