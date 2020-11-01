Ooredoo to give customers special gifts

Ooredoo has announced the launch of a new offer for customers to receive many special gifts by logging into the app.

Through “Ooredoo Gifts”, customers will have the opportunity to receive gifts every time they log into the Ooredoo application, including special offers and discounts with Nojoom partners, in addition to free subscriptions to entertainment content services.



When the gift is opened and received during the day, Nojoom points can be used to buy more gifts, with 100 Nojoom points for a regular gift and 200 Nojoom points for a special gift.

In this regard, Sabah Rabia Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo, said: “We are pleased to present this distinguished offer to our esteemed customers through which we seek to create an atmosphere of joy. We always strive to achieve customer satisfaction by various means, and we are always looking for ways to achieve This will provide more value to what they get as customers of Ooredoo, and this offer will encourage them to use our wonderful application and give them the opportunity to obtain special offers and discounts with Nojoom partners, so we are confident that this offer will satisfy them and appreciate them. ”

Customers who are not registered with Nojoom can also benefit from the offer, but they must first join the program through Ooredoo.qa, in order to purchase additional gifts.

The offer is valid until the end of November 2020.