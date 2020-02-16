Ooredoo to offer customers free wifi

Ooredoo has announced a brand-new promotion for new customers signing up to its Ooredoo ONE plans. The new customers will get a free installation and a free Smart Wi-Fi.

Ooredoo ONE service provides the fastest Internet speeds and the most extensive fibre Internet coverage in Qatar with its Smart Wi-Fi, according to a statement.

The Smart Wi-Fi easily streams HD films, music, and gaming to more than 50 devices at once, providing the customer with a seamless experience across the entire house with a single Wi-Fi name for everyone.

Ooredoo ONE gives access to STARZ PLAY, beIN Connect or ELITE and/or Doosra according to the subscribed plan.

The offer is valid until May 13.