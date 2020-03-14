Ooredoo warns about scams on coronavirus
Ooredoo company warned against scammers exploiting the current corona virus related conditions to obtain personal customer data.
The company said – in a tweet on its personal account on Twitter – “Did you receive a call from someone asking for personal information and data for purposes related to the spread of the Corona virus?”
Be careful! It turns out that scammers contact customers – taking advantage of current conditions related to the Coronavirus – and then request personal information and data. “