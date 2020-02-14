Opening date of Al Khor Family Park

The Al Khor Family Park will reopen on Sunday.

The renovated park will have several new features including, a museum, an open theatre and new varieties of animals and birds. The entry fee is now QR15 for adults, and QR10 for children up to the age 10 years.

Seven new sections have been added to the Park that house new varieties of animals and birds. Al Khor Family Park is considered one of the most important and largest parks in Qatar, and a breather for all residents of the state, and it features green spaces and large trees, in addition to a play ground area for children.

The Park includes a Roman theater that can accommodate 400 people to hold parties and events, and a museum consisting of a showroom and a number of halls, in addition to restaurants, cafeterias, fountains and two children’s play areas fully covered with a rubber floor spread in an area of about 4000 square metres.

The Park also contains a mosque that can accommodate 360 worshipers of men and women, and 12 water coolers providing drinking water.

There is also a large restaurant consisting of three covered halls, an external hall, two cafeterias, six public bathrooms for men and women, in addition to 700 parking lots and 13 dedicated parking for people with special needs.

The park accommodates 315 animals of 49 species, including 290 new ones. The new sections include the following: the crocodile lake, the giraffe, bear and monkey section.

The animals and birds that have been added to the Park includes an Asian bear, two African lions, two Bengal tigers, two white tigers, two black jaguars, two giraffes, an Asian cat, and a wild cat among others.

The park will be open from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 11pm, while on Friday it will be open from 2pm to 11pm. On Tuesday, only women and children will be allowed to enter the park.