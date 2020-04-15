Order Huawei P40 Pro from Vodafone Qatar now

Vodafone Qatar has officially launched the Huawei P40 Pro, ‘complete with a unique design and an advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, along with powerful 5G capabilities and features built to deliver the ultimate 5G performance for every kind of user’.



Equipped with the Huawei Quad-Curve Overflow Display, the Huawei P40 Pro is inspired by the art of motion, curving the display along all four edges for a borderless look. Slim bezels and streamlined round corners also allow for a more ergonomic hold. Design innovations include a refractive matte finish in silver frost and a glossy finish in black.

The Huawei P40 Pro is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset, which delivers integrated 5G connectivity with comprehensive 5G band support along with robust artificial intelligence (AI) performance and power efficiency.

It provides support for 2G/3G/4G and 5G networks in both 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes.

The Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera setup comes with the Huawei Ultra Vision Wide Camera sensor, one of the largest smartphone camera sensors in the industry. The camera specs include a 50MP Ultra Vision Wide camera, a 40MP Ultra-Wide Cine camera, a 12MP 5x Optical Telephoto camera and a time of flight (ToF) camera for depth sensing.

The SuperSensing SuperZoom lens system supports a more refined zooming experience, further complemented by OIS and AIS stabilisation. Additional features include Ultra Slow-Motion video, while the Ultra-Wide Cine camera allows for 4K Ultra High-Definition (UHD) time-lapse videos.

The front dual camera setup is perfect for selfies, group selfies and even bokeh effects and can also record 4K UHD videos with crisp details. AI Golden Snap uses AI algorithms to pick the best postures and facial expressions, while AI Remove Passerby and AI Remove Reflection allow for removing unwanted passerby and glare from reflections.

The Huawei P40 Pro boasts a large capacity battery for all-day performance along with support for TÜV Rheinland safety-certified Huawei Wired 40W SuperCharge and Huawei’s fast wireless SuperCharge technology. Huawei

Mobile Services and Huawei AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces globally, comes with a wide range of global and local apps.

The Huawei P40 Pro in black and silver frost, retails for QR3,499 and comes with gifts worth up to QR1,800, including 50GB cloud storage for one year, Huawie Freebuds 3, Huawei Smart Scale, and six months screen damage Protection.

The smartphone is now available on Vodafone’s online store and at their retail stores located in City Center, Mall of Qatar, Furousiya, Wakra, and Al Shafi. To ensure the safety of its customers, Vodafone Qatar is also offering free door-to-door delivery of every Huawei P40 Pro ordered. Customers can request this service at www.vodafone.qa/delivery.

